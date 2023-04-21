Hailstorm ends Pak-NZ T20 after Chapman blitz

RAWALPINDI: Severe hailstorm accompanied by an unprecedented blitz of repeated rain showers resulted in the abandonment of the fourth T20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Stadium Thursday evening.

Pakistan will now go into the fifth and final T20 on Monday 2-1 up, meaning they cannot lose the series and could end up winning it 3-1.

As visitors were creeping around at 164 for 5 in 18.5 overs, a powerful hailstorm spoiled the party, ruling out any further play with spectators, and players seen running for cover. A 20-minute fierce shower virtually left the Pindi Stadium giving a look of a pond. Though showers stopped following half an hour, it was almost impossible for groundsmen to even think of clearing the surface.

Earlier, New Zealand started their innings in a brisk fashion with Tom Latham (13) hammering three boundaries to Shaheen Shah in his first over to give early indications as to what would be in store for the remaining overs. Imad Wasim’s introduction in the third over fetched Pakistan their first wicket with Haris Rauf making no mistake in galloping a skier.

Shaheen conceded three more boundaries in his over — this time three in a row as New Zealand raced to 39 for one in four overs. When Imad cleaned up Will Young (6) off an inside edge, Kiwis were seen regrouping following the loss of two wickets inside five overs. Imad by that time had 2 for 8 off 2 overs. New Zealand managed 50 off power play’s six overs to set up the tone for a competitive total.

Local boy Imad, who finished with 3 for 19 off four overs, however, kept a tight check picking his 3rd wicket in his third over with hard-hitting Daryl Mitchell (3) failing to get back in the crease after stepping out to meet the ball early. Chad Bowes, meanwhile, was having a good time at the wicket. Together with Mark Chapman, he started repair work. At 74 for 3 in ten overs, New Zealand were hoping to add at least a hundred more in the last ten overs to make a match of it on a pitch that was full of runs. Bowes’s (54) 35-ball fifty was studded with seven fours and two sixes. Together with Chapman, he added 54 for the fourth wicket.

Chapman (71 not out) yet again was a stand-out performer smashing ten fours and one six during his 42-ball stay at the wicket. When the rain stopped play, seven balls shy of New Zealand’s 20 overs, New Zealand reached 164 for 5. Umpires declared no result an hour after it was stopped due to rain.