India should make first move, says PCB chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make the first move on the road to normalisation by crossing over the border to play Asia Cup in Pakistan.

“We have been told to allow organising Asia Cup at a neutral venue and come over to India to play the World Cup. Our contention is that India should make the first move and come over to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup. We will definitely go on to India once the normalisation starts,” Sethi said. He was responding to a question on Bilawal Bhutto’s forthcoming visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting scheduled in Goa May 4-5.