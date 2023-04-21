India should make first move, says PCB chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make the first move on the road to normalisation by crossing over the border to play Asia Cup in Pakistan.
“We have been told to allow organising Asia Cup at a neutral venue and come over to India to play the World Cup. Our contention is that India should make the first move and come over to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup. We will definitely go on to India once the normalisation starts,” Sethi said. He was responding to a question on Bilawal Bhutto’s forthcoming visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting scheduled in Goa May 4-5.
ADELAIDE: LIV Golf boss Greg Norman said Thursday he had never discussed human rights with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...
BARCELONA: Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saeed Abdul moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Rochester Proam in the United States...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Atlanta Open in the USA on...
LONDON: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says Harry Kane can still fulfil his ambition of winning a trophy with the club...
KARACHI: Pakistan's promising cyclist Sumaira has joined world's popular training camp in the World Cycling Centre in...