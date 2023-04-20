AJK PM issues directions to welcome tourists on Eid

MUZAFFARABAD: To facilitate and welcome the tourists in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the Eid holidays, Prime Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has passed directions to different departments to establish welcome stalls at the entry points, particularly Bararkot, Gujjar Kohala, Kohala and Azad Patan for the convenience of tourists. According to a circular, the prime minister asked the tourism department to distribute leaflets for tourists attraction at all entry points.

He further said that reception committees, comprising officials and employees of the divisional and district administration, police, tourism, highways, sports, youth and culture, disaster management, and forests should remain present at the designated places for the safety and guidance of tourists.

For emergency response, the prime minister directed the district administration, police, highways department, electricity, disaster management and health department to establish joint departmental control rooms at the district level to meet any eventuality. He further directed special arrangements for cleanliness in streets and markets by utilizing all resources and asked the Secretary of Local Government and Board to take special measures.

To provide quality accommodation to tourists and save them from overcharging, the prime minister ordered that the district officers concerned should hold meetings with the owners of hotels and guesthouses to fix rent and adhere to cleanliness. He further said that all government guesthouses should remain available for the accommodation of tourists during the seasons without restrictions. The AJK premier also directed all deputy commissioners to update information for tourists and their vehicles during the holidays.