2018 polls rigging hindered Pak progress: Nawaz

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s progress and prosperity were stopped after massive rigging in the 2018 elections and imposed a selected and incompetent prime minister who not only ruined the country’s economic stability but the whole system.

“When we came into power after the 2013 general elections, the country was facing a lot of difficulties, the PMLN the then government brought the country out of severe crises,” he said. Ex-federal minister and Chairman of Hazara Province Tehrik, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and central coordinator of Tehrik Professor Sajjad Qamar called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Madina.

The PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif who arrived in Madina after the performance of Umra also hosted an Iftar dinner for Sadar Yousaf, Professor Sajjad Qamar and others. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Hussain Nawaz, Sohail Zia Butt and other members of the family were present on the occasion.

Sardar Yousaf said that Nawaz Sharif is an asset to the nation and he guarantees the progress and development of the country. He said that the previous regime which was imposed on the country brought the country to an economic collapse.

He said the PMLN preferred its politics to national interests. Professor Sajjad Qamar also paid tributes to Nawaz Sharif for facing the difficult times with courage saying that his resolve would bring the country out of the economic and political crisis.

Nawaz Sharif said that PMLN is the only party which can bring the country out of crises being faced by the nation presently. He said that due to his efforts, Pakistan was on the way to progress and prosperity.

The PMLN leader said that simultaneous elections of National, as well as provincial assemblies, were necessary so that the country could be streamlined on the path of progress and prosperity.

Nawaz Sharif congratulated both Sardar Yousaf and Prof Sajjad on the performance of Umra. They also congratulated the ex-premier for performing Umra after a gap of five years. Nawaz Sharif termed the imposition of Imran Khan on the country as a conspiracy against Pakistan to stop it from progressing. The inefficient PTI's previous government has not only ruined the country’s economy but is also been responsible for the humiliation of the institutions.

He said that the whole Pakistan nation considers PML-N is the only party, which has the ability to bring the country out of the present crisis. He said PML-N never wants to stay away from holding elections in the country, rather it wants to streamline the issues first. Elections in one or two provinces are not the solution to the present crisis.