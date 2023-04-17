PMLN workers concerns conveyed to central leaders

PESHAWAR: Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have conveyed the concerns of the KP ideological workers to the party central leadership.

“Former KP chief minister Mahtab Ahmad Khan, erstwhile governor Iqbal Zaffar Jhagra and ex-information minister Abdul Subhan Khan have conveyed our reservations to the party central leadership”, said Arbab Khizer Hayat in a statement.

The PMLN leader said Amir Muqam was named party’s KP chapter president and Murtaza Javed Abbasi as secretary general for a period of four years.Arbab Khizer Hayat said the party constitution calls for an inter-party election after every four years. “The PMLN provincial office-bearers have no constitutional standing after the completion of this four-year term,” he added. The PMLN leader lamented that neither intra-party election has been held in KP, nor party ideological workers’ concerns addressed.

He said that the PMLN ideological workers would hold conventions at the district levels after Eidul Fitr to reactivate the party for the forthcoming general elections, adding they stand firm by party supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and President Mian Shehbaz Sharif.