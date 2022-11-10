Nawaz Sharif gets diplomatic passport

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. Photo: AFP/file

LONDON: The PML-N-led collation government has issued a diplomatic passport to its supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in London apparently in self-exile since November 2019, paving way for him to return homeland, said his family sources.

On the other hand, Nawaz maintains that he had already acquired a diplomatic passport.

According to the Ministry of Interior's Directorate-General of Immigration and Passports, "diplomatic passports are issued to the dignitaries of the state, diplomats and other entitled categories in pursuance of Para-45 of Part-I of Passport & Visa Manual, 2006."

It should be noted that today, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met Nawaz in London, while other senior PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif, Malik Ahmad Khan, Sulaiman Shahbaz, and Hussain Nawaz were also present in the meeting. The meeting of the league leaders continued for about three and a half hours.

Over the course of two days, this was PM Shahbaz's second meeting with his elder brother Nawaz in the British capital.

According to sources, Nawaz and Shahbaz discussed several issues related to Pakistan's political milieu, including the PTI's long march which chairman Imran Khan resumed today, the appointment of a new army chief, inflation, and other issues.