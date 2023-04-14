Nawaz, family perform Umrah

MAKKAH: Self-exiled former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has reached Makkah and performed Umrah with members of his family.

According to a TV channel, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and party’s Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (R) Safdar Awan and other members of the family also performed Umrah together.

The Sharif family offered Umrah under very tight security with special guards giving them protection during the Tawaaf of Khana Ka’aba.

The members of the Sharif family thanked Allah Almighty for reaching Makkah to perform Umrah.

After completing Umrah, PMLN supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif prayed for the development of the country while Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her happiness and devotion.