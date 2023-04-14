Nawaz, family perform Umrah

MAKKAH: Self-exiled former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has reached Makkah and performed Umrah with members of his family.
According to a TV channel, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and party’s Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (R) Safdar Awan and other members of the family also performed Umrah together.
The Sharif family offered Umrah under very tight security with special guards giving them protection during the Tawaaf of Khana Ka’aba.
The members of the Sharif family thanked Allah Almighty for reaching Makkah to perform Umrah.
After completing Umrah, PMLN supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif prayed for the development of the country while Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her happiness and devotion.
ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has warned that Pakistan’s high debt-to-GDP ratio makes it vulnerable to macro-fiscal...
ISLAMABAD: Amid the increasing tension between the government and the highest judiciary of the country, the government...
LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Thursday registered a case against former Punjab chief minister...
ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has recommended the name of Justice Mussarat Hilali for appointment as...
The incumbent National Assembly has no status without opposition, says Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD: The world’s popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, has removed more than 12 million videos uploaded from...