Apca demands salaries for govt employees before Eid

MARDAN: General secretary of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) Aurangzeb Kashmiri has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has left the employees and pensioners worried after announcing non-payment of salaries and pensions before Eidul Fitr.

Speaking to journalists, he said that pensions and salaries are being given to employees before Eid in the other three provinces while the KP government has no money to pay salaries and pensions.

He argued that it is a matter of shame for the present rulers that on this religious festival of Muslims which comes once a year, the employees and their families have been deprived of the joys of Eid.

The Apca leader said the rulers spend millions and billions of rupees on their luxury and when it comes to the salaries and pensions of the employees, the treasury gets empty. He said our children need new clothes and shoes for Eidul Fitr while the country’s leaders are struggling for power. Kashmiri demanded the prime minister to issue a directive to the federal government to release funds for the payment of employees’ salaries and pensions.