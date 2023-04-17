Japan PM urges better security after blast targets speech

TOKYO: Japan needs to increase security as Group of Seven officials visit, the country´s prime minister said on Sunday, a day after an explosive was thrown at him during a campaign event.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed after the device, reportedly a pipe bomb, was thrown towards him as he campaigned in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday. A 24-year-old man was arrested, but has so far revealed nothing about his motives in the attack, which came as Japan hosts two G7 ministerial meetings.
“At a time when high-ranking officials from all over the world are visiting... Japan as a whole needs to maximise its efforts to ensure security and safety,” Kishida told reporters on Sunday. “It´s unforgivable such a violent act was committed during an election campaign,” he added.
He said he expected police to step up security measures in the wake of the incident, which came less than a year after Japan´s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman in the western city of Nara. His killing sent shockwaves through the country, and prompted an overhaul of security around public officials.
BAGHDAD: Ukraine´s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected in Baghdad on Monday on his first visit to Iraq since...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II on Sunday appeared in public to celebrate her 83rd birthday, as she was due...
SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: At least two people have been killed and two others wounded in northern Iraq´s Kurdistan region,...
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday downplayed the significance of a leak of classified US...
MADRID: Spain´s prime minister on Sunday apologised to victims for a loophole in a landmark law aimed at fighting...
MOSCOW: Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President...