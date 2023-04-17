Berlusconi leaves intensive care

ROME: Italy´s former premier Silvio Berlusconi has been moved from the intensive care unit but will remain hospitalised, the Corriere della Sera daily said on Sunday.

The 86-year-old has been in intensive care at Milan´s San Raffaele hospital since April 5. He has leukaemia and is suffering from a lung infection but last Thursday doctors said he had shown steady improvement.

On Sunday he “was transferred to a normal care unit”, the daily wrote, citing sources close to his family. Berlusconi has chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia (CMML), a rare type of blood cancer affecting mainly older adults, according to his doctors.