Massive fires cause extensive damage to two factories

A massive fire broke out in a clothing factory located in the industrial area of Gabol Town on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to the building and equipment, as well as to an adjacent factory.

According to the fire brigade department, the fire broke out suddenly in Osman and Sons Bed Sheet Company located in Sector 16 on Shehla Raza Road within the Gabol Town police station, and quickly spread to the adjoining motorcycle parts manufacturing company.

The fire started on the third floor of the building, after being extinguished once, it flared up again and engulfed the second floor as well. During the relief work, the plaster of the building began to peel off, making it even more challenging to control the blaze.

The fire was so intense that it took one dozen fire tenders and six bowers from all over the city and nine hours of hard work to bring it under control. The cause of the fire and the resulting damage were yet to be estimated, and the fire brigade department spokesperson stated that the rescue work was still ongoing. The fire caused extensive damage to the factories and their equipment, leaving behind a trail of destruction and chaos.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman expressed regret over the fires that broke out in two factories on Wednesday. Thankfully, he said, all the workers were safely evacuated from the factory. Immediate steps were taken to avoid loss of precious lives. Ten fire tenders and bowsers took part in extinguishing the fires in the factories while a snorkel was kept on standby so that it could be used in any emergency.

The administrator supervised the fire-extinguishing process himself and instructed the chief fire officer (CFO) to keep the fire brigade personnel present at the scenes until the blazes were completely extinguished and the cooling process was completed. He instructed him to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water from the nearby hydrants.

The CFO informed the administrator about the details and said that an emergency was imposed in the fire brigade department and ordered more vehicles and staff to be ready. He said there were difficulties in putting out the fire due to the narrow space available, but the fire brigade personnel were engaged in controlling the fire using all their skills. Personnel from the Urban Rescue and Research Department were also kept ready to be called upon whenever required.

Rehman, while talking to the media, said that officials of North Karachi Trade Association had also been spoken to and had assured them that the fire brigade personnel were continuing all their efforts, and after the cooling process was completed, the causes of the fire would be determined.

He said it should be ascertained what precautions should be taken to deal with such incidents in the future, so that precious lives and property could be saved. He said that the timely action of the fire brigade staff was commendable and the swift action of the fire brigade had saved other factories from getting damage.