Farah Gogi’s plea against NAB probe put off

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court’s division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, on Tuesday sought replies on a plea filed by Farah Shehzadi, alias Farah Gogi, seeking court directions to set aside a notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau into an inquiry that was closed.
The petitioner also sought details of pending inquiries against her. The petitioner’s lawyer, Azhar Siddique, told the court that the NAB had issued a notice of that inquiry regarding a housing society that had been closed down by the bureau in 2019.
The counsel implored the court that the inquiry had been reopened following vested interests.
According to NAB laws, the inquiry could not be initiated against a private person, the counsel argued. He requested the court to set aside the notice. The bench, while seeking replies from the concerned quarters, adjourned the proceedings till May 22.
ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is still using the...
By Israr KhanISLAMABAD: Once again, Pakistan’s sugar crisis has reared its ugly head, with sugar prices soaring...
ISLAMABAD: Prominent parliamentarians and lawyers are planning to hold a roundtable conference on April 15 in Lahore...
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Heavy Industries Taxila on Tuesday and expressed...
ISLAMABAD: The IMF has highlighted that exchange rates in several frontier markets like Egypt, Ghana, and Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday moved the Peshawar High Court for holding early elections in...