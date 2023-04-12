Farah Gogi’s plea against NAB probe put off

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court’s division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, on Tuesday sought replies on a plea filed by Farah Shehzadi, alias Farah Gogi, seeking court directions to set aside a notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau into an inquiry that was closed.

The petitioner also sought details of pending inquiries against her. The petitioner’s lawyer, Azhar Siddique, told the court that the NAB had issued a notice of that inquiry regarding a housing society that had been closed down by the bureau in 2019.

The counsel implored the court that the inquiry had been reopened following vested interests.

According to NAB laws, the inquiry could not be initiated against a private person, the counsel argued. He requested the court to set aside the notice. The bench, while seeking replies from the concerned quarters, adjourned the proceedings till May 22.