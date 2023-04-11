Two cops among four martyred in Quetta blast

People and police officials stand at site where blast went off in Quetta on April 10, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News

QUETTA: In the latest terror incident, four people - including two policemen - were martyred Monday after an explosion near a police vehicle in the city’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal area.

Officials told Geo News that at least 15 people were also injured in the blast which left several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity damaged. The bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, hospital administration said. Those killed in the blast also include a girl.

Civil Defence Director Rafu Mandokhail said that three to four kilos of explosives were used in the blast installed on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the blast. The premier has also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured directing relevant authorities to ensure all possible medical aid for them. He also sought a report from the authorities concerned on the attack. According to AFP, the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.