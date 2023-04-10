Two cops among four martyred in Quetta blast

An explosion Monday near a police vehicle at Quetta’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal left two policemen and two civilians martyred.
At least 15 people have also been injured in the blast which has damaged many vehicles and motorcycles in the vicinity.
Bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, hospital administration said.
Those killed in the blast also include a minor girl.
More to follow…
