Monday April 10, 2023
National

Two cops among four martyred in Quetta blast

Explosion takes place near police vehicle in Shahrah-e-Iqbal area which also leaves at least 15 injured

By Salman Ashraf
April 10, 2023
Security officials inspect site of a powerful explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Quetta. — AFP/File
Security officials inspect site of a powerful explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Quetta. — AFP/File

An explosion Monday near a police vehicle at Quetta’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal left two policemen and two civilians martyred.

At least 15 people have also been injured in the blast which has damaged many vehicles and motorcycles in the vicinity.

Bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, hospital administration said.

Those killed in the blast also include a minor girl.

More to follow…