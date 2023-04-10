Fire breaks out at hotel

PESHAWAR: Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the lone five-star hotel on Khyber Road after a fire broke out on its sixth floor on Sunday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said 21 people were rescued from the top floors of the Serena Hotel as the fire brigade put off the flames after making hectic efforts. The official said the fire broke out in the elevator, apparently due to a short circuit. The rescue official said nine rescuers were also provided emergency treatment after they suffered due to smoke.