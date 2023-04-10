This letter refers to the article, ‘The government’s options’ (April 6, 2023) by Ali Tahir. Now that the president has returned the SC Bill, without giving his assent, it is essentially a waiting game: the government waiting for ten days to lapse so the new law can be used to file an appeal against the SC election verdict. But ten days are a long, long time in Pakistan’s every-second-a-new-twist political field. Would it not be better for everyone – all stakeholders – to try and come up with a way to work with each other? Wishful thinking? Probably.
Amna Khan
Lahore
