Endorsement

This refers to the letter ‘Release EOBI pensions’ (April 8, 2023) by Chairman EOBI Pensioners Welfare Association (EPWA) Azfar Shamim. I fully endorse the contents of the letter and would urge the relevant ministry to consider the matter seriously and raise the EOBI pensions amount from the current Rs8500 to Rs25000, at least.
EOBI pensions need to be adjusted for inflation without further delay. And this is not a demand for charity but a call for the government to fulfil its obligations as per the EOBI Act 1976.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
