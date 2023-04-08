Against human dignity: LHC bars govt from advertising free flour distribution

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. The NewsFile

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred the government from giving advertisements or any publicity on account of distribution of free flour, terming it against human dignity and sanctity.

The court’s judgment said that the self-respect of citizens should be maintained in line with Islamic teachings, the Holy Quran and the country’s Constitution that protect human sanctity and dignity.

The court issued these orders on a petition moved by the head of Judicial Activism Panel Advocate Azhar Siddique, who moved the court on the death of citizens standing in queues for free flour due to mismanagement of the government.

In the judgment, LHC Justice Shahid Jamil Khan questioned the procedure adopted by the government for the distribution of flour and death of citizens due to stampedes and mismanagement. The court ordered to stop the media advertising of distribution of basic necessities as a subsidy or news.

The court ordered to stop all acts of distribution degrading human dignity and observed that the provision of free flour to deserving citizens was not a

favour from the government and it was their basic

right. It said the distribution of necessities to deserving people in queues with public money was against human dignity, and added that advertising the distribution process showed the ill intention of the government.