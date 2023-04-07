Minister says flour distribution being eased

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Halim Qasuria has said that distribution of free flour in Dera Ismail Khan is being eased so that more and more people can benefit from it.

In a handout issued from his office at the Civil Secretariat, he said that the officials of the food department and district administration should cooperate with each other to distribute free flour to the needy in an easy way.

He further said that the caretaker government was trying to utilise all the resources for the welfare of people. People should observe patience while receiving the flour bags, adding that finding solution to people’s problems is a priority of the caretaker provincial government.