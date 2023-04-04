Flour distributed to 200,305 families in Mardan

MARDAN: The Mardan district administration has distributed free flour bags among 200,305 families.Speaking to The News, Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman said the distribution of free flour continued in the district.

With the advent of Ramazan, he added, when the process of free flour distribution was launched, the district administration established a mega point at the Sports Complex. He said the distribution process was disturbed when people tried to get the flour out of turn.

He said now quotas had been allotted to more than 403 flour dealers in different village councils of the districts and 403 points had been established in the Mardan district for the distribution of free flour.

The deputy commissioner said that the flourmills gave 129 bags to the quota holders. He added that complaints were received that some dealers kept the identity cards of people and later they upload the identity card in the system but do not give free flour or give fewer bags to the ID card owner.The official added that the district administration canceled quotas of some dealers over the corrupt practices.