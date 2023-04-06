Two killed in Vietnam tourism helicopter crash

HANOI: Two people were killed and three others were missing after a Bell 505 helicopter crashed near Vietnam´s Halong Bay on Wednesday, state media said.
The aircraft, with one pilot and four Vietnamese tourists onboard, lost contact five minutes after taking off for a flight over the Unesco World Heritage Site, the Tuoi Tre online newspaper reported. “Two bodies have been recovered while a search is ongoing for three others,” Pham Quang Hien, party chief of the Cat Hai island district, was quoted as saying late on Wednesday.
