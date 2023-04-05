Israeli strike on Syria kills two civilians

DAMASCUS: An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed two Syrian civilians, state media reported, the fourth such attack on government-held areas of the war-torn country in less than a week.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hizbullah fighters as well as Syrian army positions. “The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike” shortly after midnight, resulting “in the death of two civilians”, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.
KANO, Nigeria: Ten students have been kidnapped in northwest Nigeria´s Kaduna State where criminal gangs have...
GENEVA: When his mother phoned, the Iraqi man was stopped at a checkpoint, on his way to visit a cousin, and said he...
DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshi firefighters battled an inferno that raged through a popular clothing market in the...
A combo of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and PTI leader Farrukh Habi's pictures. — AFP/provided by authorLONDON:...
PARIS: France´s military will raise the maximum age for reservists to 70, the defence minister said on Tuesday, after...
LONDON: Britain´s Royal Mail began selling the first postage stamps featuring the image of King Charles III on...