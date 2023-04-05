FIFA strips Peru of U17 World Cup hosting

PARIS: FIFA said on Monday it had withdrawn the 2023 under-17 World Cup from Peru “given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required”.
The governing body of world football said the 24-team competition would still be staged on the planned dates, November 10-December 2 and it “will now designate a new host in due course”.
