Punjab CM inspects flour distribution at centres

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited free flour distribution centres in Nankana Sahib and Kasur to check the arrangements made for the convenience of the citizens.

On reaching the flour distribution point at a marriage hall in Kasur, the chief minister found the centre closed with the shutter down. He expressed his indignation at the premature closure of the centre and upon raising the shutter, found that the staff were engaged in other work. The staff could not provide satisfactory answers to his questions regarding the sudden closure of the centre.

Mohsin Naqvi issued a warning to deputy commissioner Kasur, and Assistant Commissioner (City) Rizwan-ul-Haq was removed from his post. The CM emphasised that strict action would be taken against whoever made the wrong decision to close the centre. He stated that it was neither a way nor a justification to close the centre before 4pm, the official closing time. The staff raised the shutters, citizens were allowed to enter the hall and collect the flour, and the staff began distributing the flour bags.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi visited free flour distribution centres at a marriage hall and gymnasium hall in Nankana Sahib to review the arrangements made for the convenience of the citizens. He appreciated the arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the process of providing flour to the people.

The chief minister inspected the verification process and helped some in their verification under his supervision. He noted that the arrangements were better than before and flour was given to the citizens with dignity. ‘I congratulate the administration and others for the good arrangements,’ he said and added that there has been an improvement in this good work due to the hard work of the concerned staff.

The chief minister inquired about the facilities from visitors and directed to accelerate the process of flour supply, and maintained that it should not take much time to supply flour to the citizens. ‘I am visiting flour distribution points to monitor the performance of the administration,’ he stated and concluded that there should be plenty of flour bags at the centres and no one should return without taking flour.

REVIEWS WCLA AFFAIRS: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has teamed up with The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and other agencies to embark on a significant restoration project for the iconic Badshahi Masjid. The project is set to revitalise the centuries-old grandeur of this historic mosque and highlight its cultural significance to Lahore and the world.

During a meeting to review the affairs of WCLA, chaired by the caretaker chief minister, the renovation and restoration of the Badshahi Masjid and other historically important sites were discussed. The meeting also contemplated bringing Shalamar Bagh, Jahangir’s Tomb, and Noor Jahan’s Tomb under the control of WCLA.

As a defining symbol of Lahore, the chief minister emphasised the importance of restoring the Badshahi Masjid to its original grandeur, while renovating other areas of the avant-garde building. He assured that necessary funds for maintenance and renovation would be provided.

The ongoing rehabilitation project from Lady Willingdon Hospital to Badami Bagh is estimated to cost 22 million Euros. The restoration work at 15 out of the 24 historical sites of the Shahi Fort is nearing completion, with the Barood Khana royal kitchen’s renovation attracting many tourists.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Ibrahim Murad and Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, DG WCLA, commissioner Lahore, secretaries, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and others