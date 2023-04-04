POA, organisers discuss National Games security

ISLAMABAD: As a five-member delegation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will attend a high-profile meeting scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Quetta, the security of the 34th edition of the National Games scheduled to start from May 15 has been placed on top of the agenda items.

The delegation includes Ch Mohammad Yaqoob (chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation), Shaukat Javed (chairman POA Sports Commission), Muhammad Shafiq (POA treasurer), Muhammad Khalid Mehmood (Secretary POA) and Aqil Shah (senior vice president POA and president KP Olympics). Directors of sports (Army & Wapda) -- the two main stakeholders of the Games -- have also been invited to attend the meeting.

The prime objective of the meeting is to evolve foolproof security for the thousands of athletes and officials turning up for the extravaganza being held in Quetta.

“Security surely is the main subject of the Games. The POA has deputed a high-level delegation to discuss and finalise the required measures to host the event in a befitting manner. Be it athletes and officials’ arrival, travelling to the venue and back, hotel stay or the security of venues, a tight security is required throughout the Games. We have been assured by the concerned authorities that all possible steps will be taken to make the venues, travelling and accommodation safe for all the participants of the Games,” a member of delegation, when approached, said.

He added that the basic purpose of delegation’s visit and meeting with all the concerned in Quetta is an effort to set the things in order for the Games that are going to start in six-week time.

“We are taking security as the top priority for the Games. The efforts are on to provide the best atmosphere for the athletes’ competition as well as for the fans to enjoy the sports event to the fullest,” he said.

As many as 32 sports disciplines are to be contested in the Games to be held from May 15-23. Over 3000 athletes are expected to compete in the nine-day Games that will be the first in recent times to be held in Quetta.

The disciplines include archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, bodybuilding, boxing, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, rugby, rowing, sailing, shooting, squash, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, fencing.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bazanjo will be the patron-in-chief of the Games Management Committee with Lt Gen. (r) POA President Arif Hasan and Balochistan Minister for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara will be nominated as patrons of the management committee.

“We are really obliged to Army, security agencies and government of the Balochistan for cooperation and promise to provide the best facilities for the extravaganza. These Games are of utmost importance for Pakistan sports as the country will be hosting the 14th edition of the South Asian Games next year. The talented athletes and top performers emerging from the Games will go on to represent the country in their respective sports in the upcoming international Games including the SA Games,” the official added.