Paraplegic centre being established in Punjab

PESHAWAR: The Punjab government has chalked out a programme to establish a modern paraplegic hospital in Lahore on the pattern of Paraplegic Centre, Peshawar.
In this regard, Additional Secretary, Punjab, Healthcare Department Dr Muhammad Younis visited the Paraplegic Centre (PPC) at Hayatabad along with a team of medical experts and other senior officials of Punjab Healthcare on Thursday to establish such an institution in Lahore as well.
Zia-ur-Rehman, Chairman PPC and Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, chief executive PPC, briefed the team on the background and performance of the centre and apprised them of the medical services, procedures, various sections and the technology used therein at PPC.
The delegation also visited various PPC departments, including medical, nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, clubfoot home, speech Language pathology and orthopedic workshop established in Hayatabad Industrial Estate. It may be noted that the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar is the largest and most modern institution for the treatment and rehabilitation of handicapped patients with spinal cord injuries and polio affectees.
The delegation of Punjab Health Department highly appreciated the performance of the BoD, management and staff of Paraplegic Centre Peshawar and requested the head of the institution to cooperate in establishing such institutions in Punjab.
The chairman and Chief Executive Paraplegic Centre assured the delegation of all possible support and termed this effort of the Punjab government as a positive step towards improving health care facilities.
