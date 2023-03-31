Mills directed to meet flour demand

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited free flour distribution centres in Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad and inspected the process of free flour distribution on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahim Yar Khan, Shakeel Bhatti and Director, Youth Affairs, Syed Umair Hassan were present. Talking on this occasion, Wahab Riaz said that a total of 29 flour distribution centres have been established in the district. “As many as 30 flour mills are active for flour distribution scheme in Rahim Yar Khan district,” he said.

He said the directions have been issued to all flour mills of this region to operate at full capacity to meet the huge requirement of flour. “Punjab government is providing free flour to every eligible person of the province,” he added.

He said that all departments including security, rescue and all relevant stakeholders are playing a significant role for the convenience of people at the flour distribution centers. “Separate flour distribution counters for women and senior citizens are being made more active and effective, the minister said and lauded the steps taken by the team of Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan for the smooth distribution of flour at free flour centres. “PITB application will be made more effective and easy for the convenience of deserving people of the province,” he added.

Wahab Riaz inspected the application for distribution of flour. “The public is also requested to cooperate with the government staff in this grand project. The process of distribution of flour will continue till Ramazan 25 across the province,” he added.

He said that more than 14 lakh flour bags have been distributed in Rahim Yar Khan so far. “More than 6 lakh families in Rahim Yar Khan district have received free flour bags so far. On Thursday 250,000 bags of flour were sent from Rahim Yar Khan to DG Khan and Bahawalnagar,” he said.