Imran ready to attend APC for ‘upholding Constitution’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses his workers and supporters via video link on March 20, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: Contrary to his traditional stance that he would never hold talks with crooks and looters, the terms he often uses for the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said he was ready to sit in an all-parties conference (APC) for upholding the Constitution, the Geo News reported.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan who called on him at his Zaman Park residence here.

The PTI chairman, then in the same breath, added: “The PDM is not a political alliance but a group of thieves.”

Dubbing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a coward, Imran claimed that the security czar had played a key role in his attempted murder conspiracy.

He said he would take legal action against Rana Sanaullah for hurling a death threat. He declared Sanaullah a member of the ‘terror mafia’.

Talking about the upcoming elections, the PTI chief urged his party works to carry on their election campaign in line with the April 30 schedule, which has been moved forward to October 8. It would be a violation of the law if the elections were not held on the date announced by the president, he said and termed the elections the death of mafia. Imran said the incumbent rulers were hurling allegations against the top judiciary to pressurise it. He recalled that they had “attacked the Supreme Court” in the past as well. He said the judicial reforms tantamount to putting pressure on SC. He said the decision was taken in haste.