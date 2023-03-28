How many FIRs lodged against Imran Khan in federal capital?

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

Former prime minister Imran Khan is engaged in legal battles since he was voted out of office in April last year and claims that the law enforcers have lodged "nearly a century" of cases against him.



In a bid to seek the details about the cases registered against him in the federal capital, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the course of today's proceedings, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry said multiple cases had been registered against his client.

“We were asked to join the investigation, but no one is ready to even pick up the phone calls,” he complained.

At this, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq instructed the police officials to remain in contact with the petitioner’s lawyer and provide details of the first information reports (FIR) registered against the PTI chief.

Then, the police, in its report, apprised the court that a total of 29 FIRs were registered against Khan in the capital, including 28 by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).



One of the FIRs had been terminated and seven were in the investigation phase, while 20 cases were under trial in courts, the report mentioned.

After the provision of the details of FIRs, the court disposed of the case.