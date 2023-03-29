Hidayatullah appointed special assistant to CM

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday appointed Hidayatullah Afridi as Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minster.

A notification to this effect said, in exercise of the power conferred by the Section 3 (1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appointment of Advisors and Special Assistants appointment to the Chief Minister Act 1989, the Governor is pleased to appoint Hidayatullah Ullah Afridi as Special Assistant to the caretakers Chief Minster khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.