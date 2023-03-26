Centre bars GB governor, CM from carrying security to other provinces.—AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN-led government on Saturday barred the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governor and chief minister from carrying official security personnel along with them during visits to other provinces.

The interior ministry has circulated the copies of notifications to all the chief secretaries and Inspector Generals of police in this regard. The concerned province would provide the security, the document added.

The ministry also issued the same orders to the federal capital administration.

The federal government had, a couple of days ago, initiated proceedings after news surfaced that GB CM Khalid Khurshid Khan had used his police force security to protect Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan from possible arrest. PMLN leaders, including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, also alleged that the GB CM had deployed his security to protect Imran at his Zaman Park residence. The Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, also condemned the PTI, saying that it had brought people from GB to Lahore.