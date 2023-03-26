Police promotion committee meeting held

LAHORE: After receiving the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan, a departmental promotion committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office on the instructions of the IG Punjab, in which the AIG Admin and Security, gave approval for promotion of 64 senior clerks and 49 junior clerks to next posts.
The senior clerks who have been promoted to the posts of Assistant include Shafqat Ali, Khadim Hussain, Adeel Hussain, Zafar Abbas and Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Saleem, Mahmood Sultan and Mubasher Hussain Hashmi among others.
According to seniority, they were promoted from senior clerk to assistant positions.
