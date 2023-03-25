Maryam plans to expose Imran’s ‘handlers’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has prepared a strategy to expose ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s false narrative, sources said on Friday.
The party planned to raise awareness among the people about the facts at the organisational conventions and gatherings, the insiders said.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif will publicly expose Imran Khan’s local and international handlers next week. She is visiting Kasur on Monday where she will reveal the facts.
