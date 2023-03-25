DCs directed to ensure availability of eatables at fixed prices

LAHORE:The Chief Secretary Punjab has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of food items at officially fixed rates and mobilise price control magistrates in the field to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

He gave this directive while addressing a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The meeting reviewed measures for price control and provision of free flour to deserving people.

The Chief Secretary said that providing relief to the people in Ramazan is the first priority of the government, adding that deputy commissioners should closely monitor the prices, demand and supply of commodities. He warned that the profiteers would be dealt with sternly.

He mentioned that due to effective measures, the process of distribution of free flour is going well and more than 1.3 million flour bags were distributed among the deserving people across the province on Thursday.

The Secretary Food gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that one lakh 12 thousand metric tons of wheat has been issued to flourmills so far for supply of free flour. He said that more than 5.5 million flour bags have been distributed free of cost to the deserving people in five days. The Chairman PITB, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Livestock diseases discussed: Expert in Animal Disease Surveillance System/Consultant from Food & Agriculture Organisation of United Nations Organisation (UNO) Dr Brian McCluskey along with Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Management Specialist (FAO) Dr Muhammad Afzal visited University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

Later in a meeting, the participants discussed challenges to the livestock sector like different diseases, prevention issues related to zoonotic disease and the present situation of the livestock sector in Pakistan. Prof Dr Nasim talked about incentive regarding disease diagnosis like brucellosis, mastitis, foot and mouth through testing. Later, the delegation visited different departments and labs of UVAS, including Biosafety level-3 lab, University Diagnostic lab, Quality Operation Lab and Pet Centre.

Meanwhile, the 10th week-long Spring Festival 2023 of the UVAS concluded with fun fair, music and drama competitions.