Three kidnapped citizens recovered from police station

In another case of policemen involved in serious crimes, three hostages were recovered from the North Nazimabad police station during a raid carried out by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police.

Five suspects, including two dismissed police officers, were also arrested in the raid on Friday. The arrested persons had allegedely kidnapped the three persons and demanded a ransom of Rs5 million for their release.

The AVCC found the kidnapped men kept in a room on the roof of the police station. The abducted men were identified as Ismat, Shoaib and Salim, residents of Quaidabad who were kidnapped on March 22 by two dismissed cops, Mehboob and Asif, and their accomplices Asad, Riaz and Kashif.

AVCC officials said the kidnappers had offered a black scorpion to the two men at a cheap price and called them to North Nazimabad for the purchase where they kidnapped them. The suspects had earlier demanded Rs5 million from the families of the two men for their release, but later they agreed on Rs500,000.

Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, District Central SSP Maroof Usman took notice of the recovery of the kidnapped men from the police station and immediately suspended and demoted North Nazimabad SHO Sub-Inspector Moeed.