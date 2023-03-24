Pink bus accident on Sharea Faisal causes traffic jam

A bus of the women-exclusive Pink Bus Service met an accident on Sharea Faisal on Thursday affecting the traffic flow on the artery.

The accident took place due to the rain. The bus was partially damaged, but all the female passengers remained unhurt. The bus was going towards Saddar when it went out of control during the rain and hit the footpath and safety wall of the Fauzia Wahab flyover.

The bus turned on a side on the road, blocking all the four lanes of the thoroughfare. Police said the bus was partially damaged in the accident, but all the female passengers in the bus were safe.

Police arrived at the spot and diverted the traffic to the other side while heavy machinery was also called that removed the bus from the road. Last month, a Green Line bus in Karachi was damaged after it crashed into a footpath in order to save a jaywalking child on its track. The accident injured the driver and several women travelling on the bus. It also disrupted the flow of traffic under the Nagan Chowrangi flyover.