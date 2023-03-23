IHC seeks report on contempt proceedings against PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for April 7 in a contempt of court petition filed against him for allegedly creating a law and order situation in the Judicial Complex. The court has also summoned a report from IG Police.
The contempt of court petition filed by AC Shalimar against Imran came up for hearing before a single bench of the IHC, led by Chief Justice (CJ) Amir Farooq Wednesday. The court, while issuing a notice to Imran Khan for April 7, has sought a report from the IGP on the law and order situation created by the PTI chairman at the Judicial Complex.
Raja Rizwan Abbasi, counsel for the petitioner, appeared in the court. The court connected this case with the misplacement of the file case. The court remarked that this case be connected with the misplacement of file matter related to the Toshakhana case.
It was stated in the petition that “it was the order of the court that Imran Khan will not create law and order situation but the PTI chief violated court’s orders and the PTI workers pelted stones on police and Judicial Complex. “Several policemen were injured during stone pelting. Police had made security arrangements as per court orders. Imran also did not comply with another order of the court on March 17.” The petitioner requested the court to summon Imran Khan and take legal action against him. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 7.
