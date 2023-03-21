Imran Khan at LHC for protective bail in two cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is at the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking protective bail in two Islamabad cases on Tuesday.

Imran Khan's plea will be heard by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

Scenes from Khan's arrival to the LHC were shared on PTI's official Twitter handle.

Earlier, scores of PTI workers were stationed around Zaman Park to show their support to Khan when he was leaving for LHC.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail

