Punjab brings back Grade 8 exams to 'boost education quality'

Video-formatting of textbooks for Matric, Grade 11 to support visual learning alongside reading also discussed
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday announced the reinstatement of board examinations for Grade 8 students, signalling a major policy shift in the province’s education system after several years of discontinuation.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab’s Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat.
The minister said the examinations would be reintroduced and that a detailed plan — covering syllabus structure and administrative procedures — would be finalised within 30 days.
In addition to this development, the meeting resolved to strengthen the internal examination system for students from Grades 5 to 7.
The minister said that examinations for Grades 5, 6, and 7 would be held in the form of assessment tests, aimed at evaluating student learning progress and teaching effectiveness.
He further noted that a framework for these internal assessments would be formulated within one month.
While the Grade 5 scholarship examination remains suspended, authorities confirmed that internal assessments are being introduced to bridge the evaluation gap and ensure consistent academic monitoring.
The meeting also reviewed initiatives to modernise the learning experience. It was discussed that textbooks for Matric and Grade 11 would be converted into video format to support visual learning alongside traditional reading.
To ensure smooth academic operations for the upcoming session, the minister issued instructions for the timely printing and verification of textbooks.
NJPMC forms committee, which will consider executive concerns communicated through Attorney General for Pakistan
Hussain was taken to the hospital on Thursday due to severe illness, where various tests were conducted
"If they cross legal line, law will take its course," says KP governor on reports of Kasim and Suleiman joining PTI...
Two officials discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, counter-narcotics, and immigration matters
Pakistan-India military truce holding but New Delhi not coming to terms with defeat, says deputy premier
Met Office says moisture-laden winds likely to strengthen from July 13