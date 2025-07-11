Mohsin Naqvi meets UAE Deputy Prime Minister Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan on July 11, 2025. — PID

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has assured Pakistan of addressing visa-related concerns as the two countries discussed boosting cooperation in different fields.

The development came as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit to the Gulf country.

Naqvi was warmly received at the UAE Ministry of Interior, where he was given a guard of honour. The interior minister was introduced to senior officials of the ministry before engaging in detailed discussions on key issues.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, counter-narcotics, and immigration matters.

The meeting focused on resolving visa-related concerns faced by Pakistani citizens, especially regarding work permits. “We want Pakistani citizens to come to the UAE with ease. Relaxation in visa policies will bring great relief,” said Naqvi during the meeting.

The UAE deputy prime minister assured full support in addressing the visa concerns of Pakistan.

The two ministers also discussed enhancing cooperation in security, combating drug trafficking and smuggling, and curbing illegal immigration.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the historic and friendly relations between the two countries and pledged to expand cooperation across various sectors.

Naqvi also visited the modern policing and operations center of Abu Dhabi Police, where he was briefed on the city’s advanced surveillance and crime-prevention systems. He praised the technological innovations and expressed interest in adopting similar systems in Pakistan.

Naqvi concluded his meeting by calling the UAE-Pakistan brotherly relations a national asset and expressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation in all areas, particularly security and public welfare.