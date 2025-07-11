Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain lies on a hospital bed. — X@azizabadi

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been admitted to a hospital in North London after experiencing multiple health issues, including cardiac-related stress.

Hussain’s party officials told Geo News that Hussain was taken to the hospital on Thursday due to severe illness, where various tests were conducted.

“The doctors decided to admit him to the hospital for further treatment,” said senior London-based MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi.

Qasim Ali Raza, Deputy Convener MQM Central Coordination Committee said on Friday: “Today, doctors at a local hospital in London examined Mr Altaf Hussain, prescribed various diagnostic tests including blood tests, ECG, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound.

Mr Altaf Hussain has long been suffering from severe emotional stress. Doctors also recommended a blood transfusion for his treatment and blood has been transfused.”

Hussain was previously admitted to the intensive care unit of the same hospital after contracting Covid-19 in February 2021. He contracted Covid-19 twice in the same year but recovered.

Sources said that Hussain was brought to the hospital after an injury on his feet didn’t heal for several days.

The source said: “He’s a sugar patient. While he was dealing with this, he started feeling a lot of pressure on his heart, and his colleagues rushed him to the hospital. He is now stable.”