PTI challenges Hassaan Niazi's two-day remand

Hassaan Niazi seen in handcuffs outside the district and sessions court in Islamabad on March 21, 2023. Twitter/@PTIofficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s legal team Tuesday decided to challenge the two-day physical remand of Hassaan Niazi, party chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and focal person on legal affairs, who was arrested for misbehaving with the police a day earlier in Islamabad.

The development came after judicial magistrate Abbas Shah approved Niazi’s two-day remand at the district and sessions court in the federal capital. The police, however, had requested a seven-day remand after presenting the PTI leader in the court but their request was rejected.

The PTI’s plea will be heard by sessions judge Nasir Javed Rana.

Geo News reported that Niazi was still present in the judicial magistrate’s court.

Earlier today, Khan’s focal person on legal affairs was presented before the court where he was being represented by his counsels Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Sher Afzal Marwat.

Niazi was, a day earlier, arrested from outside an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad for "misbehaving with the police and resisting" at a check post. The police then shifted him to an unknown location.

Niazi's arrest came after his appearance at the ATC where a hearing of cases registered at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station against PTI leaders and workers was being held.

Meanwhile, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of the PTI leader. The petition stated that "police abducted Hasaan Niazi from the premises of Judicial Complex after he obtained bail in a case."

