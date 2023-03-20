Imran Khan's focal person Hassaan Niazi arrested outside Islamabad ATC

Imran Khan (left) photographed with his nephew and focal person Hassaan Niazi. — Photo courtesy: PTI/Twitter

Hassaan Niazi, the focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on legal affairs, was arrested Monday outside an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, police officials told Geo News.



Niazi has been arrested for resisting at the police checkpost, the police said.

Meanwhile, the PTI claims that Khan's focal person on legal affairs has been "abducted" by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio, despite securing bail on all cases registered against him.

"It is the peak of police brutality. Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer whose bail was just approved by the court, has been abducted," the party tweeted.

"Barrister @HniaziISF has been abducted illegally by @ICT_Police’s SP Nausherwan despite being on bail. We condemn this fascism and demand his immediate release," the Insaf Lawyers Forum tweeted.

The forum demanded that the country's chief justice take notice of this "blatant violation of laws.

"The Rule of Law in Pakistan stands suspended," the tweet read.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib wrote that the police were deployed on both sides of the ATC, so that “they could arrest” them.

“According to lawyers, the police repeatedly said that they have received special orders to pick up Hassaan Niazi and Farrukh Habib. The lawyers informed me about their intentions; I dodged them and escaped after securing bail,” he wrote on Twitter.

PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry, taking to Twitter, called Niazi’s arrest “unacceptable”.

“Arrest of @HniaziISF is unacceptable, he has been arrested from Court premises despite bail call upon ILF lawyers and Bar Associations to join in protest,” Fawad wrote in his tweet.

Condemning the development, the party’s secretary general Asad Umar said that the Constitution seems suspended following Niazi’s arrest.

“Hassaan Niazi has been arrested despite getting bail from the court. The Constitution now appears to be suspended,” his tweet read.

No child arrested by police

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Islamabad Capital Police has rubbished claims of arresting a 10-year-old minor citing propaganda against police and other law enforcement institutions.

“Police has not arrested any 10-year-old minor child. A hateful propaganda is being carried out on social media to stop [us] from fulfilling our lawful duties,” the spokesperson said.

The ICT added that the police is performing its responsibilities while remaining within the scope of law.

“The law is equal for all. Parents should keep their younger children away from crowds,” the spokesperson stated.

Earlier today, the PTI chief claimed that the police in Islamabad raided homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers and “picked up” their children as young as 10 years old when the workers weren’t at home.

“Fascism at unprecedented levels with police in Islamabad raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 yrs are picked up,”

Khan further demanded the “immediate release” of his party’s workers and their children.

“We demand the immediate release of all our workers & their children who have been abducted,” he wrote in his tweet.

More to follow...