Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) and PDM leaders Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an urgent meeting with the coalition parties today (Monday) to discuss the current political situation and future plan of action, Geo News reported.



According to the sources, invites for the meeting were sent to the heads of the coalition parties on behalf of the Prime Minister's House. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is also expected to participate over video link.



The meeting is likely at 2pm.

It was called after PM Shehbaz had met PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

Officials, privy to the meeting, shared that Maryam held a detailed meeting with the premier and discussed the party’s future strategy to deal with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources said both the leaders discussed in detail the recent incidents at Zaman Park and Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad. They also discussed providing relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan apart from the political and economic situation of the country.

It was decided in the meeting that Shehbaz would call a meeting of the allied parties of the PML-N government and brief them to about the situation.

Sources said the schedule of the next general elections will also be discussed in the meeting and recommendations will be sought from the leadership of allied parties.