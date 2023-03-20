PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers and supporters via video link from Lahore on March 19, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that cases would be got registered against interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab IGP for attacking his Zaman Park residence, and the murder of party activist Zille Shah, who died last week in Lahore.

In his media address from Zaman Park here, he strongly criticised the search operation at his Lahore residence, saying the police trespassed his home at a time when Bushra Bibi, his wife, was alone at home.

“Under which law did they loot things, break articles in my house,” he questioned, adding that these “disgraced people” weren’t ashamed that a woman was alone in the house.

He warned that if the authorities did not take action now, the country would slip out of their hands. He blamed the caretaker CM Punjab for the entire ruckus, saying that he had no morals and wondered how he would hold elections. He said he had decided to move all high courts and his party would file a contempt petition. “The PTI will also file references against Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab IGP for killing Zille Shah,” added former premier.

The 70-year-old political leader said the law of the jungle was prevailing in the country and only the judiciary could save Pakistan from plunging into a deep mess. He said the PMLN government had planned to arrest him at Judicial Complex, Islamabad. They wanted either to kill him or shift him to Balochistan, so that he could not award tickets to his party members.

Imran alleged that [PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali] Zardari’s boy was appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the chief minister Punjab.

He announced that the PTI would hold a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22. The PTI had the same plan to hold a historic public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19, but the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred it from holding it earlier.

Imran said the Pakistani nation was a witness to the fact that he had never violated the law, but 99 cases had been registered against him. He asked why Interior Minister Rana Sana was not arrested, though he was also wanted in a case.

Without naming PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Khan said: “The queen of lies is spreading chaos in country. She says she wants level playing field before the general elections are held, but this is all part of the London Plan, as they want to throw me out of their way. They know very well that the PTI will clean sweep against them.”

The cricketer-turned-politician recalled that he had requested the sessions court to shift his case due to security concerns; however, instead of accepting his plea, the court issued arrest warrants. “When the court directed me to mark in-person attendance, people went crazy and asked me not to leave Zaman Park as they were afraid about my well-being,” he said, adding that when he left, he knew either he would be killed or thrown in jail in Balochistan.

Imran complained that it took him more than five hours to reach the Islamabad Judicial Complex as the caretaker government of Punjab had closed all the motorways for one person. “It felt like the authorities had deployed all police and FC personnel on the way of the Judicial Complex who were trying to provoke the party supporters and workers to react by using tear gas in order to create a chaotic situation, which would have delayed my appearance,” he added. Khan revealed that when he reached the Islamabad Judicial Complex, he saw Rangers, police and other “unknown people” who made all-out efforts to create chaos outside the court so that “when I come out of my car, they can easily kill me.”