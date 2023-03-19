PTI to stage power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers and supporters via video link from Lahore on March 19, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Sunday announced a large public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22 (Wednesday), to protest the alleged “London Plan” and the ruckus created at his Zaman Park's residence during the search operation a day earlier.



It is pertinent to mention here that the former ruling party had the same plan to hold the "historic" public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19 (today) but the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday barred the PTI from holding the Lahore rally.

A day earlier, the police and PTI supporters fought pitched battles outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence and at Islamabad Judicial Complex, wounding several on both sides.

The former prime minister had travelled back to Lahore from Islamabad after Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal cancelled his non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case on marking his attendance.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 30 and told the parties in the case that arguments would take place during the next hearing and also ordered Khan to ensure his presence.

He has been tangled in a slew of court cases since he was ousted in a no-confidence motion last year and pressuring the coalition government, which replaced him, to hold early elections.

Recalling the incidents that took place since his announcement of kick-starting the election campaign from March 8, he said: “I decided to hold a rally on March 8 after taking permission from the police on March 7, however, on the day of the gathering they started installing containers and imposed Section 144.”

He questioned how can authorities imposed Section 144 — banning pillion-riding and gathering of five or more people — after the announcement of the election date.

He claimed that despite all the drama he decided to call off his rally because he was afraid of chaos, “but they [coalition government] want to throw me in Balochistan jail so I am unable to hold campaign for the upcoming elections”.

“They plan to arrest me so that I am unable to issue tickets to my party leaders,” he said, accusing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of conspiring a plan against him.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.