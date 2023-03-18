Lahore police barge into Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: The police in Lahore launched an operation in Zaman Park and started arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers following party chair Imran Khan's departure from his residence to Islamabad to appear before a court in the Toshakhana case against him.



The police barged into Khan's residence, Geo News reported on Saturday.

During the operation in Zaman Park, at least policeman was injured, the TV report added.

More than 20 workers of the PTI were arrested when they put up resistance against the police action in Zaman Park.

According to a post on PTI's official Twitter handle, on Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister's wife, and some domestic workers were present inside the Zaman Park home.

Reacting to the news, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the Punjab police had led an "assault" on his house in Zaman Park, saying that his wife Bushra Begum was alone at home.

"Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment," Khan wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail

