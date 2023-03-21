PN ship carrying relief goods reaches Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, deployed for international humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, on Monday reached Mersin, Turkiye, after completing a relief mission in Syria.

The ship will provide relief goods weighing about 200 tons to Turkish officials for distribution amongst victims of earthquake. The second shipment of relief goods is scheduled to reach Mersin onboard the Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN on March 23. Upon arrival at Mersin, the ship was received by the governor of Mersin, government representatives and the ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye. During meetings with Turkiye officials onboard the ship, the mission commander expressed condolences on behalf of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and people of Pakistan and extended all-out support in the time of need.

Earlier, during stay at Lattakia, Syria, from March 13 to 19, the ship disembarked a huge quantity of relief goods comprising winterized camps, blankets, warm cloths, ration, medicines and generators. The mission commander also called on Commander Syrian Naval Forces and Coastal Defence Maj Gen Mohsin Essa.