Nigeria counts votes after tense local elections

ABUJA: Vote counting was underway in Nigeria on Sunday following local elections marred by reports of violence, bribery and signs of low turnout.

Saturday´s election for more than 900 state assembly lawmakers and 28 governors in Africa´s most populous country took place three weeks after the governing party won a presidential race that opposition groups said was rigged.

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down in May after two terms, many hoping for change were disappointed in the way the voting was conducted on February 25, a sentiment that could have impacted the local contests.

Both the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming that technical mishaps allowed for ballot manipulation, which the electoral commission has denied.

After observing Saturday´s vote, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) noted in parts of the country “a sense of discouragement that due to the unfavourable outcome of the presidential election ´there is no point´ of coming out to vote”.