ICCI, police to work together for improving Islamabad’s security

Islamabad : Islamabad Police has been urged to take the business community of the federal capital on board to further improve the security situation in the metropolis in order to boost business activities.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Islamabad Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday said this while talking to Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural Islamabad during his visit to ICCI. Ahsan said that a secure and peaceful environment is the key requirement to promote business and investment activities, said a press release.

He said that the rural areas in Islamabad need further improvement in the security situation and urged the police to work in close liaison with the trade associations of rural areas to provide a more secure environment to the traders' community.

He also urged the need for registering data of all security guards deployed in the markets of rural areas and verifying their credentials to make sure that clean record holders are employed as security guards in rural areas. He asked the police to hold open kutchehris so that the citizens could highlight their issues for redress and devise a strategy to deal with the issues being faced by the citizens due to anti-social elements.

Speaking at the occasion, Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural said that the business community is playing a key role in the economic development of the country, and providing them with a secure environment is a high priority of police. He assured that he would work with ICCI and concerned market associations to further improve security arrangements in the rural areas.

He said that police would collect data on security guards posted in housing societies of rural areas to verify their credentials.

He said that police would also start the process of registering Afghan nationals in Islamabad and monitor their movements in order to ensure that they aren’t involved in any criminal activities. He said that open kutchehris would also be started soon as they were suspended due to the security situation.